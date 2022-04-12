LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry will serve you with the repeat of his interview with award-winning swimmer Siphiwe Baleka on Diaspora Link.

On The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei also discusses living with sickle cell disease in Ghana with sickle cell advocates.

Host of People and Places, Wonder Ami Hagan sits with moulders to go through the process of their work with clay in a playback of the show.

Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will serve you with a repeat of the last week's airing of the show.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

