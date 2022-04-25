0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are gradually inching towards the end of April 2022 and GhanaWeb TV has carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry, host of Diaspora Link will come your way with his interview with

Ismail Akwei will also serve you his interview with Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, an Islamic scholar to discuss some common misconceptions about the Islamic Religion.

On the repeat of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with a report done by Mawuli Ahorlumegah on the manufacturing process of electric bicycles.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for last week on the repeat of Nkommo Wo Ho.

In the playback of Talkertainment, Elsie interviews the French Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Anne Sophie about bridging the gap between French and Ghanaian music.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
‘Akufo-Addo's gov't blew GH¢33 billion COVID cash on 2020 election campaign’ – Mahama
Meet the dignitaries that attended Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding
Sosu tackles Akufo-Addo over handing over to NPP gov't comments
How former UG student spent GH¢10,000 in sports betting
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF