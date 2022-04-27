0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the last Wednesday in the month of April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie will come your way with a repeat of Talkertainment where she discusses comedian OB Amponsah's career.

Host of People and Places, Wonder Ami Hagan explores the Chenku waterfalls at Dodowa with her team in the playback of the show.

Joel Eshun, host of Sports Debate will also serve you with a debate on whether Asamoah Gyan should join the Black Stars' squad for the 2022 world cup playoffs or not.

Nima Yakubu will bring you an exclusive interview with the MP of Ayawaso East who has never said a word on the floor of parliament by=ut has retained his seat since 2012 till date.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered