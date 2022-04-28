0
LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 28 Apr 2022

Welcome to a brand new day in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei will serve you a repeat of his interview with Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, an Islamic scholar to discuss some common misconceptions about the Islamic Religion.

Joseph Adamafio will also bring back to you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on Sports Check.

Paula Amma Broni will come your way with Moans and Cuddles to dissect relationship issues with her guests.

And last but not the least, George Ayisi will bring you the version of the Ghanaian who was threatened to be slain by a Lebanese on #SayItLoud.

Stay tuned.

