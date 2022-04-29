LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Fri, 29 Apr 2022

It's a brand new day in April 2022 and GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will entertain you with all the big stories in the entertainment industry from Efia Odo's 'nakedness' to Stonebwoy's NFT ad retraction

Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on the repeat of Sports Check.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians if Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's greatest striker.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with a report done by Mawuli Ahorlumegah about an 18-year-old manufacturer named Obed Obeng Danso who started out from making miniature cars to making his first automobile made from spare parts.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for this week.

WATCH TWI NEWS
