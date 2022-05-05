LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 5 May 2022

As we are getting closer to the weekend there's no better way to welcome it than with amazing content from GhanaWeb. We have compiled the best shows to entertain, educate and inform you on all topics and subjects.

We start off with Sports Debate as Joseph Adamfio sits down with Asamoah Gyan's manager to find out how he copes as an EXCo and Asamoah Gyan's manager.

Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei hosts the deputy head of corporate affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority on a repeat of the Lowdown.

On #SayItLoud George Ayisi has a sit-down conversation with the victim of a video that went viral with a man threatening to behead him.

We end things with a repeat of Moans & Cuddles as Paula Amma Broni and her tackle the issue "I wish I has dated more."

All this and more on GhanaWeb Tv.

Stay tuned.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
