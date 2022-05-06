LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Fri, 6 May 2022

It's the first Friday in the month of May in 2022 and GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will entertain you with all the expectations for the 23rd VGMA Awards slated for this weekend.

Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on the repeat of Sports Check.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians about Ghanaian football legends who are likely to become GFA presidents.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with all the business stories for this week.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for this week.

Stay tuned and go nowhere!

Watch the stream below:

