LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is almost mid-week, welcome to Tuesday, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of amazing content to entertain, inform and educate you on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with a repeat of #SayItLoud as George Ayisi sits down with the victim who was threatened to be stabbed by a man in a video that went viral.

Bloggers Forum comes your way with Benefo Buaben Abrantepa as he sits down with his guest to review the 23rd Edition of the VGMAs.

Wonder Ami Hagan comes your way with a repeat of people and places as she sits down with the artist transforming waste into art.

A repeat of Diaspora Link is next with Diallo Sumbry and his guest Dr, Kofi Ayini.

We end with a repeat of sports check as Joseph Adamafio sits down with the manager of footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

This and many more on GhanaWeb TV, stay tuned.

