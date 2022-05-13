0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's another Friday in the month of May in 2022 and GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will entertain you with the review of the 23rd VGMA Awards.

Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti on Sports Check.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians about the May 9 disaster and lessons learnt from the incident.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with all the business stories for this week.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for this week.

Stay tuned and go nowhere!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell