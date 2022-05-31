LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Tue, 31 May 2022

Welcome to another Monday in May 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, George Ayisi sits with a victim of Marwako restaurant's mass food poisoning on the playback of #SayItLoud.

On Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa discusses some of the outbursts made by celebrities regarding the perennial floodings the country experiences every year with panellists.

Wonder Ami Hagan will also come your way with a thrilling interview with Ibrahim Mahama the artiste on People&Places.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

