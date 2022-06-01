0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the first day of the month of June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif on the repeat of Talkertainment.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun brings you a preview of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on Saturday, May 28 with football fans on the repeat of the show.

Etsey Atisu will also come your way with a thrilling interview with Ibrahim Mahama the artiste on the repeat of People&Places.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’