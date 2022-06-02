0
LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 2 Jun 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, George Ayisi sits with a victim of Marwako restaurant's alleged mass food poisoning on the playback of #SayItLoud.

On the repeat of The Lowdown show, Ismail Akwei discusses some of the misconceptions about the traditional religion in Ghana with Numo Blafo III, a Ga Wulomo.

Paula Amma Broni also comes back on your screens to discuss the African polygamous man with her guests on the repeat of Moans and Cuddles.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

