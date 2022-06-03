0
LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with a report from Mawuli Ahorlumegah regarding a language translator app founded by Dr. Paul Azunre.

On Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa as usual sits with pundits to discuss the big stories in the entertainment industry.

Paula Amma Broni also comes back on your screens to discuss the African polygamous man with her guests on the repeat of Moans and Cuddles.

Parliament proceedings on Friday, June 3 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

