LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa as usual sits with pundits to discuss the big stories in the entertainment industry on the repeat of Bloggers' Forum.

Creator of the Ladies Entrepreneurship Club and founder of Apples and Pears Ltd. Tonisha Tagoe takes her turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.

Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, June 7 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

