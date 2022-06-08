LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif to discuss his career so far on Talkertainment.



Etsey Atisu also comes your way with the story of Alberta Eku Sika and her healing garden.



Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, June 7 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:



