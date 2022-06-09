LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with sickle cell disease activists to demystify what the disease is all about on The Lowdown.

George Ayisi will also sit with a victim of Marwako restaurant's alleged mass food poisoning on the playback of #SayItLoud

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 9 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

