LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa sits with pundits to discuss the calls for the arrest of Efia Odo due to nudity on the playback of Bloggers' Forum.

Founder and Director of Research for Natural Language Processing Ghana, Dr. Paul Azunre takes his turn on BizTech to share the rationale behind developing the Khaya app.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 9 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

