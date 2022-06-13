LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with the Communications Manager of the NPA, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus to discuss the erratic fuel price increase in Ghana on the playback of The Lowdown.



The Executive Director of The Reading Partnership takes her turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.



Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 9 will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:



