LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, George Ayisi chats with NABCO demonstrators on #SayItLoud.



Abrantepa discusses McBrown's side on the pregnancy rumours with pundits on Bloggers' Forum.



Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, June 14, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:



