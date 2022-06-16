LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with the Commercial Manager of the NPA, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus to discuss the erratic fuel price increase in the country on The Lowdown.

Paula Amma Broni with her guests on Moans and Cuddles discuss exploring or dating more before marriage.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 16, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

