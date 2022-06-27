LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with an Islamic cleric to discuss and debunk some misconceptions about the Islamic religion in Ghana on The Lowdown.

Elsie Lamar walks us through Black Sherif's music journey so far with Blacko himself on Talkertainment.

Diallo Sumbry will also come your way with the story of the Producer of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV, Tonisha Tagoe.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

