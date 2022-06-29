LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar interviews Black Sherif on Talkertainment.

We also meet Essilfie Banton, a Ghanain artist turning waste into art with Wonder Ami Hagan on People&Places.

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

