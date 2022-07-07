LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 7 Jul 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi of the Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss Ghana's tourism sector and its impact on the country's economy.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, July 7, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

