LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

To end an eventful working week, GhanaWeb TV will serve you various content ranging from news, business updates, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings, as well as entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

Maawuli Ahorlumegah sits with a crypto expert to delve into the world of NFTs and cryptocurrencies and how they work.

As part of a playback series, Bernice Opare Gyan sits in for Abrantepa and discusses a rather interesting subject; calls for probe into funeral donations made to comedian and presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, with selected panelists.

These among others will be served on GhanaWeb TV.

Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, July 8 will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

