LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

Joseph Adamafio interacts with a GFA Executive Committee member Sammy Anim Addo, on life as a member of the executive committee and Asamoah Gyan's manager.

As part of a playback series, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei delves into the world of tourism with Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, to talk about tourism as an economic tool for Ghana's development.

These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, July 14, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below

