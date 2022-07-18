LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another week in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

Also, in today's edition of the Untold, Promise Kwaku Mawuto Fiavi, one of the gifted grandsons of engineering giant, Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka tells his story about how he became something out of nothing to Etsey Atisu.

Blacko sits with Elsie Lamar to talk music and life as a much-touted young superstar.

On BizTech today, Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits with an expert from the E-crime Bureau, Eric Mensah, to get some education on financial sector fraud,and how to identify and report crimes.

These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Monday, July 18, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

