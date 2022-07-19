LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Welcome to another day in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

As part of a playback series, Wonder Ami Hagan continues her conversation with Essilfie Banton, an artiste turning trash to art worth millions of cedis.

Keren Johnson takes her turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry to talk business and life in the diaspora.

These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, July 19, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

