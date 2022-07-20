LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif to discuss his music career on Talkertainment.



Etsey Atisu comes your way with the story of Promise, the boy who came out of nothing but is now something on The Untold.



Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, July 20, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.



A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



