LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another day in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

As part of a playback series, join Joseph Adamafio and Maxwell Abbey-Quaye as they delve into Maxwell's black stars experience.

In today's episode of Moans and Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni sits with some interesting personalities to discuss why you get ghosted after a date.

These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, July 21, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

