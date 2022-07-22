0
LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another day in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today’s issue, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with some bloggers earning from the GhanaWeb reporter to tell us why you should also be a GhanaWeb reporter on the GhanaWeb Special.

Catch all the trending stories that made headlines in the entertainment industry this week with Amma Broni on this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho.

In today's episode of BizTech, Stella Sogli engages a self-taught producer of Ghanaian slippers and shoes on what inspired her business idea.

These and other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Friday, July 22, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

