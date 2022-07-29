LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Welcome to another day in July 2022, as GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today's issue, Stella Sogli brings you every detail about In Vitro Fertilisation, popularly known as IVF. She sits with a specialist from Medifem and some persons undergoing the IVF birth process on this episode of the GhanaWeb Special.

Catch the latest gist on Nkomo Woho with Amma Broni as she serves it hot! From Actress Tracey Boakye topping trends all week with her marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, to Black Sherif winning a court case involving his former management.

Naa Oyoe Quartey also brings you highlights from the 2022 midyear budget reading on today's episode of BizTech.

Other selected programmes by GhanaWeb will be aired.

Parliament proceedings on Friday, July 29, will be aired. Other national events will be streamed as well. Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

