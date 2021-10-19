0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo News Night Metro.png Newsnight is the major news bulletin on Metro TV

Tue, 19 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Bridget Otoo is your regular host.

Some major headlines include

* Muslim group petitions Parliament over LGBTQ+ Bill

* Minority Committee in local government wants EC to rerun fraudulent MMDCE polls

* ASEPA boss wants Shatta Wale arrested over fake attack

* President Akufo-Addo completes Central Regional tour

* Milovan Rajevac speaks to the media

* One injury in US plane incident

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com