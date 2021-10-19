LIVESTREAMING: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

Newsnight is the major news bulletin on Metro TV

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Bridget Otoo is your regular host.



Some major headlines include



* Muslim group petitions Parliament over LGBTQ+ Bill



* Minority Committee in local government wants EC to rerun fraudulent MMDCE polls



* ASEPA boss wants Shatta Wale arrested over fake attack

* President Akufo-Addo completes Central Regional tour



* Milovan Rajevac speaks to the media



* One injury in US plane incident



Watch the livestream below:



