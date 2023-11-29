LIVESTREAMING: OSP address Ghanaians on fight against corruption, Cecilia Dapaah’s case, others

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is holding a press conference to address corruption-related issues in Ghana.

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng is expected to address ongoing corruption investigation in Ghana, including he case of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



