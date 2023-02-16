2
LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta addresses parliament on debt exchange programme

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Thursday, February 16 2023. 

This will be the 6th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and the Bank of Ghana printing money to finance the government's budget. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before the House to answer questions on the DDEP.

Also, other central government ministers are expected to be in appear before the House to answer questions on the happening in their sectors.

Watch the livestream below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





IB/OGB

