LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget to parliament

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, is before the parliament of Ghana to present the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to the house.

The presentation by the minister is in fulfilment of Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act (Act 291).



According to an earlier statement by the ministry, the 2023 budget is expected to focus on the government’s strategies to restore and stabilise Ghana’s macro economy, build resilience and promote inclusive growth and value creation.



“It will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy, the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme, climate action strategies; fiscal measurement and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth,” the ministry said.

Watch the minister's presentation below:







GA/DA