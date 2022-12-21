1
LIVESTREAMING: Ongoing GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition

Wed, 21 Dec 2022

The youth edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is currently ongoing.

The second edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, an annual people’s choice award scheme is being held virtually.

The Awards recognizes outstanding young Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

This comes after months of nomination and voting for individuals in their various professions who were chosen by GhanaWeb’s audience.

A total of sixteen (16) competitive awards and two (2) special awards are up for grabs. Winners for these competitive categories will be announced during the event.

The hosts for the event; Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey and Gideon Kodo are set and ready to give participants and viewers an amazing and thrilling show.

You can join our livestream of the event here:



or

You can also join our virtual audience for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition via this link: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition

