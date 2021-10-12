LIVESTREAMING: Onua Maakye with Captain Smart

Host of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart

Captian Smart is live on Onua TV with another edition of Onua Maakye.

The weekday morning show hosted by the maverick journalist delves into issues pertaining to politics, business, and all trending news in the country.



Today's edition is expected to centre on the LGBTQ+ bill which has engendered controversy in the country in the last couple of weeks.



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.

So far, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



In their view, the bill violates almost all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.



Right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble, freedom of association and the right to organise, the right to freedom from discrimination and the right to human dignity are what is denied the LQBTQI+ community.



