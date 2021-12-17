LIVESTREAMING: Parliament begins approval of annual budget for MDAs

Fri, 17 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Parliament has commenced sitting to continue business of the house
The house is expected to approve estimates of Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the programmes and activities for the 2022 fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
Some of the Ministries estimates to be approved today includes Work and Housing, National Labour Commission, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and others.
Meanwhile, some ministers are expected to appear before the house to answer questions on issues in regards to their sectors.
Watch the event below:
