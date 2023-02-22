0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament celebrates 30 years of existance

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Friday, February 19, 2023.

This will be the 7th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The House is expected to launch its 30th anniversary celebration. Also, some central government ministers are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their ministries.

Watch the livestream below:



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
Related Articles: