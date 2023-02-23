LIVESTREAMING: Parliament considering C.I. to make Ghana card sole ID for voting

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Tuesday, February 23, 2023.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor and other central government ministers are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their ministries.
The House is also expected to consider the report of its Appointment Committee on the new ministerial appointment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
