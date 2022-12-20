1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates budgetary allocations to ministries

Video Archive
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

Today's sitting will be the 35th sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Parliament.

Members of the House are expected to continue the approval of budgetary allocations to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The House is also likely to talk about the news of the government deferring some of the country's external debts. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent statement about Ghana's neighbour, Burkina Faso, hiring mercenaries is also expected to feature.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

Watch the Livestream of the proceeding below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: