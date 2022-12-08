LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates on censure motion against Finance Minister

The Parliament of Ghana is currently holding a debate on a censure motion filed by the minority side of the house against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.
An 8-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, held a public hearing where proponents of the motion and the embattled minister testified.
The House, having received the committee's report, is holding a debate following which a resolution of a vote of censure is expected to be passed via secret voting.
The debate in the House will primarily concern whether or not a vote of censure should be held to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.
The motion against Ken Ofori-Atta is grounded, among other things, on accusations of financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy against the minister.
Watch the proceedings in parliament below:
