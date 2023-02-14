0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament grilling Ursula Owusu on SIM card registration, others

Video Archive
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 

This will be the 5th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. The pensioner individual bondholders are expected to picket at Parliament today. The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu, is also expected to answer questions about happening in her sector including the SIM card re-registration exercise.

The House is also expected to discuss issues concerning the Bank of Ghana printing money for the government and the appearance of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at the House to answer questions on the government debt exchange programme.

Watch the livestream below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Related Articles: