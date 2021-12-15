LIVESTREAMING: Parliament holds Night of Nine Lessons and Carols

Parliament is holding its festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

The legislative branch of Ghana’s government is holding its Night of Nine Lessons and Carols for the year 2021.

The annual program forms part of the activities of Parliament in commemoration of the Christmas season and the end of the year.



In attendance for today’s event is the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Members of Parliament, officials of the Judiciary and Executive arm of government as well as some members of the clergy.

Watch the event below:



