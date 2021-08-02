LIVESTREAMING: Parliament holds sitting to lay Anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Parliament is today August 2, 2021 holding a session lay a number of bills before the House.

Key amongst the agenda today is the ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021 which seeks to criminalise gay relations in Ghana.



Sponsors of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill will have it laid before parliament for parliamentary procedure to commence after it has been gazzetted.



The bill amongst other things prescribes a 10-year jail term for persons who are suspected to be members of the LGBTQ+ community, their patrons and sympathisers.



The private member bill which has one of its sponsors as the member of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has managed to gunner wide attention since news of it made the top of headlines.

The bill which is sponsored by eight members of Parliament will require two-thirds of the House for passage into law.



Watch the stream below



