LIVESTREAMING: Parliament passes vote on 2022 Agyenkwa Budget

Parliament is having an extended, crucial sitting today, November, 26, 2021, to see to the finalization of debates on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

This will bring to an end the week-long debates on the budget that is codenamed the Agyenkwa Budget.



Earlier today, the Members of Parliament on the Minority side had cause to hold a press conference to register their displeasure about why the MPs on the Majority side had not showed up in parliament more than 2 hours after the advertised time for the start of the day’s proceedings.



The House is currently on a short recess after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended sitting after members of the Majority staged a walkout because of the presence of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, in the House.



This was after the Speaker asked that all those without voting rights in the House excuse them.

It must be noted that the NDC General Secretary is also a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.



