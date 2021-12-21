LIVESTREAMING: Parliament reconvene to consider E-levy after Fisticuffs

Parliament has reconvened to continue the resolution as to whether the Electronic Transaction Levy should be considered under a certificate of urgency or not. This comes after proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Tuesday following the chaos that characterized voting on the floor of the house.

The clash between the Minority and Majority ensued when First Deputy Speaker took leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to enable him to participate in voting.



The house is expected to however make progress on the matter before the house goes on recess today, December 21, 2021.

