LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes to discuss Ghana's AFCON performance, other matters

It’s the second day of the first sitting of parliament in the year 2022.

The House reconvenes to consider a number of documents and bills.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is presiding over proceedings, looking traditional again on the day.



Among issues on the discussion table for the day is the poor showing of the Black Stars of Ghana in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Watch the live proceedings here:



