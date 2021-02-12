LIVESTREAMING: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Godfred Dame

The President's nominee for the Attorney General and Minister of Justice portfolio, Godfred Dame, is currently before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The nominee is being vetted in fulfillment of constitutional requirement having had his name submitted by the President to the house as part of persons he would like to occupy ministerial roles.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after winning a second term is in the process of forming a new government for his final tenure.



Between 2017 - 2020, Dame served as Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice. The substantive minister was Madam Gloria Akuffo.

The nominee is a Christian and is married to Dr Joycelyn Assimeng Dame. They have two children.



Watch proceedings of the vetting below:



