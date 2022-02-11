LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

It will be a week of sitting of the House in the year since the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, left the country for Dubai on a medical review.



Among the things to be considered today will be the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) which has been continuously rejected by the MPs on the Minority side of the House.



Some of the committees of parliament including the Finance committee are expected to present some reports to the house for consideration

Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu



Watch the proceedings here:



